Bay County noise ordinance revised

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay County Commissioners are working to end noise complaints in the area.

Tuesday morning, commissioners revised the county’s current noise ordinance.

Now, you can receive warnings or citations if noise is plainly audible 200-feet outside of property lines or if you are in a vehicle with overly loud noise.

For details on the new revisions, you can visit the agenda here.

