BDS recognizes Valedictorian’s and Salutatorian’s from each high school

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Between a category five hurricane and a global pandemic, Bay District School students have had their education put to the test. As graduation approaches, district officials recognized its 2022 valedictorians and salutatorians Monday who persevered through it all.

The two seniors from each high school gathered at Bay District Schools offices Monday to be honored. All the students went around the room talking about their biggest challenges through all these adversities. With Hurricane Michael and the pandemic, students said this limited their opportunities to stand out against their peers. But students will tell you their biggest motivation was doing the best they could.

“I would say yeah, just doing what I loved ended up with this result so I’m super thankful for that,” Rutherford High School valedictorian Jonathan Walker said.

“I never would have said that it was my original goal to graduate as number one, but I really do enjoy a good challenge. A good challenge makes any event a lot more enjoyable for me, so I always took the hardest classes that were possible for me and did the best I could. As I followed that road, it led to where I am today,” Mosley High School valedictorian Mark Clemons said.

“I never wanted to be bored, I just wanted to push and keep bettering myself. Like Mark said, it’s just something where you want to get better and become the best you that you can be,” Arnold High School valedictorian John Starling said.

All the students say their achievements shown Monday show they can push through adversity.

