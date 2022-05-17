Community members send off Holmes Co. baseball team to state tournament

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - In small towns, like Bonifay, Friday night lights aren’t only reserved for football, but for all sports, including baseball.

“The attendance at our ball games has just been phenomenal, so it’s great, and everybody is excited,” Holmes County High School Principal Tim Baggett said.

“I mean we’ve had packed crowds during the district tournament and regional finals,” Senior baseball player Trent Pilcher said.

Pilcher said the support for his team hasn’t gone unnoticed.

“It’s kind of emotional, you know, because it’s my last year, so it’s gonna be the last time I kind of, do something for my community and try to go do something big,” Pilcher said.

“If you don’t have a support base, it’s hard to get up for games over and over and over again, support base means everything,” Baggett said.

Now the team is heading to the state final four, and the support hasn’t wavered.

“They’re going to give us a send off parade on the way down there,” Pilcher said.

There are many reasons the Blue Devils want to win the state title, and one of them hits close to home. The starting third baseman, Hayden Revell, is undergoing surgery, and won’t be making the trip with the team.

After discovering blood clots in his arm, the third baseman is down for the count, but his team said they are playing for him.

“So, we’re playing for more than just us on the field right now, because he was really a big part of where we got and how we got there,” Pilcher said. “It’s going to make me play a lot harder, it’s going to make all these guys play a lot harder.”

They believe giving it their all will be enough for a state championship.

