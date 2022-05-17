Community rallies behind state bound Bozeman Bucks baseball team

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - They say it takes a village, and the Deane Bozeman Bucks Baseball Team is a testament to that as they are heading to the state championship.

All season long, the Bucks have been playing for this moment.

“We’re excited about their preparation, they’ve been out here working hard. They’ve been out here working as much as possible. We’ve had a quick turnaround. But they’re ready they’re prepared,” Ivan Beach, Deane Bozeman School Principal said.

But success has its price, the team is making the long trek to Fort Myers for the state finals. But luckily, team boosters are working to make sure the boys’ only concern is playing.

“It’s very expensive to try and get the money up. It’s a last-minute deal, you never know if you’re going to make it this far till like Friday night. So trying to jump through some hoops to try to get some donations... But you know the community is always good to come through and help us out,” Landon Hathaway, Deane Bozeman School Booster Club President said.

However, the team has got to this point with their village and they will look to continue their support throughout.

“I think you can see by the people who showed up here today. How important this school is to our community, how important this team is to our school. So we’re excited just school-wide to celebrate with these boys and we’re super proud of them,” Beach said.

Parents and fans are super excited about what their boys have already done this season, and they hope they can keep this momentum going into the next game and possibly into state.

”Speaking for the boys, I think it would mean everything to them. They have worked so hard you know through the pandemic, through the storm, this is their year,” Robin Russell, one Deane Bozeman School Teacher said.

And for this village, it’s all about Bucks Baseball.

“We’re a big baseball family, and we’re loved, the kids are loved and hopefully they’re going to bring back that win,” Jennifer Street, one team mom said.

The team is left for Fort Myers on Monday.

They are set to play Dixie County on Wednesday at 4 P.M. Eastern.

For those that would like to help donate to this team as they travel, they are accepting PayPal, you could drop off a check, notify anyone involved with the team to pick up any donation, or even call the school at (850) 767-1300.

