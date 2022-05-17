Advertisement

DeFuniak Springs Police address teen ‘fight clubs’

By Katie Bente
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - DeFuniak Springs Police are asking Walton County parents to pay attention.

“Our main concern is safety. These kids are getting hurt,” Lieutenant Richard Black said.

DFSPD posted to Facebook Monday with a title in all capital letters reading “FIGHT CLUBS MAY GET TEENS BANNED FROM PARKS.”

The lengthy post explains a dangerous trend involving mainly middle schoolers fighting to see who can win.

“Basically, for sport to see who can win kind of like a fight club,” Black said.

Officers said it’s all going down at Wee Care Park in DeFuniak. They said groups of teens have been seen going into the public restrooms and walking out with bloodied noses.

“So we learned from actually some of the teens that were involved that they were actually going in there and engaging in combat,” Black said.

Officers said most parents they spoke with had no idea. Many assumed their kids were at practice.

“You might want to make contact with the coach or with the adult that’s going to be there to make sure that it is school happening and at what time they need to be picked up,” Black said. “Because a lot of this was happening you know in that wait time from when they practice needed and you know the parent was there to pick them up.”

Not only is it dangerous, but it’s also illegal.

“If it continues and we catch them they will be trespassed will be the first thing,” Black said. “Depending on the injuries and what exactly happened you know they could be charged with a crime.”

Officers said they do not want it to come down to arrests, but they will do whatever it takes to put a stop to “fight clubs.”

According to DFSPD, these fights have not resulted in any serious injuries leading to hospitalization. But it’s a dangerous activity that could end badly.

