Advertisement

Disney+ won’t take ads for alcohol or politics

The popular streaming service is getting ready to announce a new ad-backed tier.
The popular streaming service is getting ready to announce a new ad-backed tier.(Disney)
By CNN
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Disney+ is pulling the plug on some commercials.

The popular streaming service featuring “Star Wars” and Marvel movies, shows, series, and many children-based programming is getting ready to announce a new ad-backed tier.

However, according to two media buyers familiar with recent talks on the matter, alcohol and political advertising will not be accepted.

The House of Mouse will also not take deals from competitors or entertainment studios.

Two media buyers also say Disney will be cautious about running commercials during shows aimed at pre-school viewers.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash
Victim in Panama City fatal crash identified
The city will be adding an Academy Sports + Outdoors, and a Fazoli’s restaurant among other...
Academy Sports + Outdoors and Fazoli’s coming to Panama City
Two suspects are in custody after a string of car burglaries.
Two suspects in custody after a string of car burglaries
After Hurricane Michael damage more than three years ago, The Panama City Mall hasn't had much...
Locals still waiting for building updates at the Panama City Mall
If you're traveling in Panama City you'll need to avoid the intersection of 23rd Street and...
One dead, two injured in two-vehicle crash in Bay County

Latest News

Time Travel Tuesday
Time Travel Tuesday
Professional wresting icon Ric Flair is scheduled to return to the ring one final time.
Report: Wrestler Ric Flair returning to the ring for ‘last match’ event
Bay County Commissioners vote to revise the noise ordinance.
Bay County noise ordinance revised
Walgreen's Boots Alliance and Walgreen’s are the latest to reach a settlement with the state.
Bay County continues fight against opioid crisis
Corn left at National World War II Memorial.
Iowa veterans visit memorials in Washington, D.C.