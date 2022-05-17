Holmes, Bozeman head south Monday in advance of State Finals

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -A pair of area high school baseball teams used Monday as travel day in advance of their respective 1A State Semifinal games Wednesday in Fort Myers.

Let’s start in Bonifay. Coach Jeromy Powell and his Holmes Blue Devils packing up the bus at their field around midday Monday. Holmes beating Jay and Northview in their two playoff games last week. That earning them a berth in the 1A State Semifinals, and a game against Fort White Wednesday night. This a second consecutive trip to Fort Myers for Powell and his team. That kind of success the coach tells us doesn’t happen by accident, it’s not luck. Just good old fashioned dedication and hard work!

“We’ve put in, we practice every day. It doesn’t matter if it’s rain or shine.” coach Powell told us before loading up the bus. “We practice every day, the guys swing the bat every day. And they put in extra work on the weekends, I come up here to mow grass and there’s guys in the cage hitting. And it says a lot about team when you see that. You know I don’t have to tell them you’ve got to be here, they’re here.”

“It feels good but the job’s not finished.” says Holmes senior pitcher and shortstop Colby Jones. “Of course it feels to get back down there after what happened last year. The one last year kind of stuck with us for a little bit. And now it’s kind of like a revenge tour if you know what I”m saying.” Last year Holmes lost to Chipley in the state semifinal. Holmes traveling with a 22-7 record, their opponent Fort White is 16-6. Their semifinal game Wednesday night at 7 eastern.

As for Bozeman, the Bucks doing it a little bit differently Monday, getting a bit of a later start. That after going through a full school day and then getting in one final practice at home this afternoon. Coach Patton and his team with playoff wins over Port St. Joe last Tuesday, and then Chipley Friday. Both those games coming on the road. So this the start of just another road trip you could say. Bozeman faces Dixie in a four o’clock game Wednesday at Hammond Stadium. After a team meal, the Bucks loaded up the bus around six Monday evening. So they won’t arrive in the hotel until the wee hours of Tuesday morning. They’ll sleep in and then head to Estero High School in Fort Myers for an early afternoon practice. Before this trip coach Patton talked about how ready his team seems to be for this shot at the program’s first state title! “Yeah, a couple of weeks back we talked about how we wanted to stay sharp. How we wanted to stay healthy and we wanted to stay rested. So we’re doing that. The boys have got a good focus. They played extremely well in two playoff games. Probably about as well as we’ve ever played in playoff games. And we’ve won a lot of them around here. I’m pretty happy with them, their focus is good and they’ve got their eye on the prize. They’ve got big goals and they know they have to play well Wednesday to have a shot. "

Julia will be in Fort Myers Tuesday and will have extensive coverage of both teams starting Tuesday night.

