Holmes County school evacuated after bomb threat

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Students at an area high school were evacuated after a threat was made to the school.

Holmes County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to Poplar Springs High School Tuesday morning. We’re told students from that school were taken to Bethlehem High School while authorities searched the campus. We’re told all students are safe.

Multiple agencies responded to the school. This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update as we learn more.

