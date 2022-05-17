Advertisement

The Man in the Sea Museum showcases a new exhibit

By Alex Joyce
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Over the past 45 years, the Institute of Diving showcased the progress of underwater technology and diving history.

One way the Man in the Sea museum is helping with that is with a new exhibit.

The Women Divers Hall of Fame highlights the female heroes in the military.

One neat fact about the exhibit: a local hero in bay county staked her claim in diving’s history.

“One of them being Mary Bonnin,” Steve Mulholland, President of Man in the Sea Museum, said. “She was the first female master diver, and currently the only female master diver to qualify in the Navy.”

Mary Bonnin is just one of the many examples of the great work female divers have done in the military.

The museum also invites you out to a movie at the Grand Theater at Pier Park this Memorial Day.

The film is called ‘To What Remains’ and talks about the 80,000 Americans missing in action since World War Two.

The Memorial Day event is free, all you need to do is sign up on the Man in the Sea Museum website to secure your spot.

Tickets for the museum can also be found on the site.

