Monday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a warm and humid night tonight in the panhandle w/lows in the 60s (inland) and 70s (coast). On Tuesday skies will be mostly sunny w/a small rain chances of 10%. Highs will reach the mid 80s (coast) and low 90s (inland). The forecast remain hot & dry through Thursday. By Friday and through the weekend rain chances will increase to 50-60%. Highs will reach the mid 80s.

