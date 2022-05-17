Advertisement

Monday Evening Forecast

Rain chances will increase by the weekend
By Chris Smith
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 7:16 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a warm and humid night tonight in the panhandle w/lows in the 60s (inland) and 70s (coast). On Tuesday skies will be mostly sunny w/a small rain chances of 10%. Highs will reach the mid 80s (coast) and low 90s (inland). The forecast remain hot & dry through Thursday. By Friday and through the weekend rain chances will increase to 50-60%. Highs will reach the mid 80s.

