Nightspot shooting leads to charges for Fort Walton Beach man

Christian Seymore is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to...
Christian Seymore is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill and criminal mischief.(Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MARY ESTHER, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man is facing charges after he allegedly fired multiple shots in a parking lot of a nightspot in Mary Esther.

Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Deputies say Monday morning they responded to Cash’s Sports Page Lounge on Miracle Strip Parkway. A victim told deputies he was driving when his vehicle was hit by bullets and disabled. Deputies say the vehicle had at least five bullet holes. They also say they found 29 spent casings in the parking lot.

The victim identified Christian Seymore, 21, of Fort Walton Beach, as the shooter. Deputies arrested Seymore on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill and criminal mischief over $1,000.

