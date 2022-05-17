Advertisement

Road repairs continue around Bay County

Roads to be repaired in Bay County by funding from FEMA.
Roads to be repaired in Bay County by funding from FEMA.(WJHG/WECP)
By Sam Martello
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Road repairs continue around Bay County.

Hurricane Michael damaged many of the roads in the area and now FEMA is providing about $4 million to resurface them.

It’s all part of Bay County’s Roadway Rehabilitation Project.

Four and a half miles of roads will be included in this project. Commissioners said this is just one step towards improving the quality of life for its citizens.

“Anything helps that we don’t have to use the citizen’s own funds to do the repair work,” Doug Moore, a Bay County Commissioner, said. “This is a wonderful thing that FEMA is doing, helping us out, covering the cost of resurfacing these roads.”

Commissioners expect construction to start within the next couple of weeks.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash
Victim in Panama City fatal crash identified
The city will be adding an Academy Sports + Outdoors, and a Fazoli’s restaurant among other...
Academy Sports + Outdoors and Fazoli’s coming to Panama City
Two suspects are in custody after a string of car burglaries.
Two suspects in custody after a string of car burglaries
After Hurricane Michael damage more than three years ago, The Panama City Mall hasn't had much...
Locals still waiting for building updates at the Panama City Mall
If you're traveling in Panama City you'll need to avoid the intersection of 23rd Street and...
One dead, two injured in two-vehicle crash in Bay County

Latest News

Time Travel Tuesday
Time Travel Tuesday
Bay County Commissioners vote to revise the noise ordinance.
Bay County noise ordinance revised
Walgreen's Boots Alliance and Walgreen’s are the latest to reach a settlement with the state.
Bay County continues fight against opioid crisis
A fire broke out late Friday night at the Firefly restaurant in Panama City Beach.
Firefly is ready for reopen after fire