BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Road repairs continue around Bay County.

Hurricane Michael damaged many of the roads in the area and now FEMA is providing about $4 million to resurface them.

It’s all part of Bay County’s Roadway Rehabilitation Project.

Four and a half miles of roads will be included in this project. Commissioners said this is just one step towards improving the quality of life for its citizens.

“Anything helps that we don’t have to use the citizen’s own funds to do the repair work,” Doug Moore, a Bay County Commissioner, said. “This is a wonderful thing that FEMA is doing, helping us out, covering the cost of resurfacing these roads.”

Commissioners expect construction to start within the next couple of weeks.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.