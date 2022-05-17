Tuesday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Tuesday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar this morning with just a few clouds passing through. Plenty of sunshine returns to our skies today with only a 10% chance for a rogue shower or rumble of thunder in the afternoon.

We’re off to a warm and humid start this morning as well. Temperatures are starting out near 70 degrees with dew points near 70 as well. Highs will warm into the upper 80s to low 90s. The heat index reaches the low to mid 90s.

A weak cold front slides through the region tonight, allowing for some to see humidity fall along I-10 and north. The coast remains fairly humid heading into the midweek.

High pressure builds into the region heading into tonight and tomorrow behind the front. That will further suppress rain chances for the midweek. But it will also drive the heat up higher!

Midweek temperatures will reach up to near 90 on the coast to mid 90s inland. Heat indices into the midweek forecast push mid to upper 90s.

Rain chances pick back up toward the end of the week and weekend as the ridge of high pressure slides out east.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly sunny skies with hot temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s. Your 7 Day Forecast has us heating up through the midweek with the return of rain chances for the end of the week and weekend.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.