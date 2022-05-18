Bay District School seniors not walking in graduation have options

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Graduation season has arrived in Bay County for seniors graduating from Bay District Schools. The class of 2022 has had to face several challenges between COVID and Hurricane Michael.

“Our seniors this year are in a very unique situation because they have not had a quote-unquote normal school year since 8th grade,” Alana Simmons, BDS director of secondary and adult instructional services, said.

For the seniors who aren’t able to walk in the spring, do they have options to graduate this year? School officials said this year is a little different because there are no waivers from the state.

“This year the state has not offered any waivers for our seniors. So all seniors still have to have certain GPA requirements, all of their credits and they also have to meet all the state requirements in ELA and math,” Simmons said.

BDS does offer a summer program where seniors can fulfill their missing requirements. The school district also provides transportation and lunch and breakfast for the students that attend.

“We have our comprehensive summer learning recovery program which is actually available for all of our students,” Simmons said.

If you are a parent or guardian of a senior who isn’t eligible to graduate because they are missing credits, the time is now to fill out the form for summer school.

“If you haven’t done it already, do it today because we will be closing registration at the end of the school year,” Simmons said.

The seniors who complete their requirements over the summer will get to have graduation during a school board meeting.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.