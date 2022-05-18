Advertisement

Bay Virtual High School celebrates class of 2022

By Allison Baker
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Bay District Schools recognized the class of 2022 graduates from the Bay Virtual High School Tuesday afternoon.

Friends and family met at the Mosely High School, Gretchen Fine Arts Center to celebrate the graduates.

The BDS Superintendent Bill Husfelt said that this class has not experienced a normal school year since 8th grade. Between Hurricane Michael and then a global pandemic.

Also, due to the school being online, Tuesday was the first time these seniors have met their fellow classmates in person.

Congratulations to all of the graduates!

