CareerSource Gulf Coast to host job & community resource fair

CareerSource Gulf Coast will be holding a job and community resource fair for those impacted by the WestRock Paper Mill closure and their families.(WJHG/WECP)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - CareerSource Gulf Coast will be holding a job and community resource fair for those impacted by the WestRock Paper Mill closure and their families.

The two-day event takes place on Friday, May 20, and Saturday, May 21, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Veterans, those in the military, and military spouses are given priority entrance at 9 a.m.

The event will be held at Gulf Coast State College at the Student Union East.

Close to 50 employers, non-profits, and educational institutions with job opportunities, training opportunities, and resources will be in attendance.

CareerSource Gulf Coast employment specialists will also be onsite to assist with career counseling and the application process for Reemployment Assistance.

A list of participating employers and organizations can be found here: https://careersourcegc.com/events-detail?cNum=278

The event is free and job seekers are not required to pre-register.

