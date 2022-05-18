Coastal Resources Coordinator helping Bay County marine life

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -On Tuesday during the Bay County Board of Commissioners meeting, commissioners approved for the Coastal Resources Coordinator Position to be a full-time position instead of part-time at the Bay County Co-Op Extension Office.

“So the MOU (memorandum of understanding) that was signed today will allow us to do and expand more of our programs related to derelict vessels and also with the artificial reef creation here in Bay County,” Scott Jackson, Bay County extension director, said.

Jackson said this position will help fast-track the process of adding these reefs into the gulf.

“They’ll be helping more along the lines with some of the other things that we routinely do with permitting. So we need permits in order to put out artificial reefs. They’ll also be able to help us secure grant funding and get grant funds for derelict vessel removal and also artificial reef creation,” Jackson said.

But why are artificial reefs so important to our area?

“It is estimated by the University of West Florida that about $49 million of income comes from artificial reefs here in our offshore areas, “ Jackson said.

More artificial reefs in Bay County means more support for the fishing and diving industries here.

“If you have a job or a business related to fishing or diving then that’s going to be good. If you just like to get out on the weekends or during the week when you have some time off then we’ll have more opportunities for you to participate in activities that you like to enjoy,” Jackson said.

According to Jackson the funding for the position will be split between BOCC and the University of Florida/IFAS.

