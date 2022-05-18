Governor Ron DeSantis awards $3.2 million to support infrastructure in Okaloosa County

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Governor Ron DeSantis stopped in Crestview Wednesday morning with a big announcement and an even bigger check.

“I’m really happy to be here today,” DeSantis said. “The state of Florida through the Governor’s Job Growth Grant Fund is going to be providing $3.2 million to Okaloosa County. That will support the installation of road, rail, water, sewer, and broadband infrastructure for businesses at the 10,500-acre Shoal River Ranch off Highway 90.”

The Florida Job Growth Grant Fund is an economic development program created to promote infrastructure and workforce training.

The Shoal River Ranch is an industrial mega-site, one that DeSantis said will lay the foundation for a massive expansion of manufacturing in the area.

“So this buildout of this industrial site will create unprecedented opportunities in Okaloosa County consisting of as much as 11,000 new jobs, but we believe that this will include 4,000 new jobs in manufacturing,” DeSantis said.

Not only will this double the current number of manufacturing jobs in Okaloosa, but it’s also expected to bring in more outside businesses.

“I mean this is going to give them the confidence that they have all the infrastructure they need to be able to be successful so I anticipate there’ll be some announcements in the not too distance future,” DeSantis said.

The entire project is part of the governor’s ultimate goal to grow and support our workforce.

“As more students graduate, as more people need employment, this becomes something that people in the community can really rely on and so I think it’s a sturdier way to have a foundation of an economy,” DeSantis said.

The sturdier foundation is expected to have a nearly $50 million impact.

