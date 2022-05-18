Holmes and Bozeman get in Tuesday workouts in Fort Myers

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Bozeman Bucks are back in Fort Myers for the first time since 2019. Coach Jeff Patton and his guys, traveling down late Monday night and arriving here around 3:30 Tuesday morning. The coach says as teenage boys do, his guys slept in before heading out to lunch and hitting the practice field at Estero High School in the early afternoon. The Bucks, the top seed of the four teams in the semifinals, are set to face four seed Dixie Wednesday at 4 eastern in the 1a state semi’s. Coach Patton says Tuesday’s practice wasn’t so much about changing anything, more so tightening things up and adjusting to the Southwest Florida weather.

“We’re just trying to stay sharp.” Patton says “We’re just trying to get out here, get our bodies going, get used to the heat. It’s probably a few degrees hotter up here than where we’re from, so we’re just kind of working, being around each other, getting some throws in. The focus is good. The energy is pretty good. I don’t really sense any nerves. They’re just ready to go, eager, really, which is just a little different than in years past.”

The Blue Devils are here in Fort Myers once again. The team making the trip down early Monday afternoon, getting some rest and practice in ahead of their game against Fort White. Head Coach Jeromy Powell telling me he knows there may be some teams that look better than his guys, but he thinks they are the most dangerous. Holmes the only team to make it back down out of last years final four. He says they’re more comfortable with the atmosphere this time, and they’re treating this trip more like business. Ahead of Wednesday’s semifinal, coach Powell says he’s not entirely sure what to expect, but ahead of this one they are doing this.

“Kind of preparing them for everything.” Powell told me. “We don’t know if they have a right-hander or a left-hander, and that’s something I’ve talked to them about when you guys showed up. We don’t need to let it blow our mind. They need to go out there and make the adjustments, and the one word that I’ve preaching to them all year, and that they’ve done a good job responding to is ‘discipline.’ It’s a disciplined game, and they have to go out there and respond to whatever it is that they see. Those players returning from the Holmes 2021 roster, are using last year’s semifinal loss as motivation this go around. “I’ve used it since day one of baseball practice this spring.” senior pitcher and shortstop Colby Jones told me. “Yes ma’am. That’s what I tell my guys, ‘Just look back at that game.’ Heck. We’ve even got it hung up in our locker room at the field just to remind us of the point we got to and what happened last year to keep us motivated.”

The Bozeman-Dixie game set for 4 pm eastern. The Holmes-Fort White game set for 7. We’ll have all the highlights and postgame reaction coming up Wednesday at 5, 6 and 10.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.