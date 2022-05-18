Lynn Haven Animal Shelter has kittens!

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s officially kitten season, and the Lynn Haven Animal Shelter has plenty of them!

Cortney Turner with the Lynn Haven Animal Shelter brought a pair of kittens into the NewsChannel 7 studio. Turner talked about the animals at the shelter, like “Peter” and “Piper”, who are looking for good homes.

She told us about what you can expect when you adopt an animal from the Lynn Haven Animal Shelter, and what to consider before adopting.

To learn more, watch the video attached to this story.

