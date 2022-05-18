Palm Bay Prep Academy 2022 seniors graduate

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - In Panama City, Palm Bay Preparatory Academy seniors walked across the stage and accepted their diplomas Tuesday evening.

The graduating class of 17 seniors have mostly been together since sixth grade. Valedictorian Jade Watkins And Salutatorian Farrah Berger said their class has overcome many adversities to be here today. They said between Hurricane Michael and the pandemic, they can finally say they made it.

Congratulations to the graduates of Palm Bay Prep Academy.

