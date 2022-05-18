Advertisement

Police: Child run over, killed after running alongside mother’s car

Police said a 9-year-old boy fell in the street and was run over by his mother's car after running alongside it. (Source: KVVU)
By Elaine Emerson, Byron Teach and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 10:02 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - A child was hit and killed by his mother’s car in a tragic neighborhood incident Monday.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said a 9-year-old was running alongside his mother while she was driving. The boy then fell and was run over by the vehicle’s rear wheel.

KVVU reports the boy was taken to Sunrise Hospital but was later pronounced deceased.

Police said the boy’s mother showed no signs of impairment and remained at the scene.

The LVMPD reports the incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash
Victim in Panama City fatal crash identified
The city will be adding an Academy Sports + Outdoors, and a Fazoli’s restaurant among other...
Academy Sports + Outdoors and Fazoli’s coming to Panama City
Two suspects are in custody after a string of car burglaries.
Two suspects in custody after a string of car burglaries
After Hurricane Michael damage more than three years ago, The Panama City Mall hasn't had much...
Locals still waiting for building updates at the Panama City Mall
If you're traveling in Panama City you'll need to avoid the intersection of 23rd Street and...
One dead, two injured in two-vehicle crash in Bay County

Latest News

Coastal Resources Coordinator helping Bay County marine life.
Coastal Resources Coordinator helping Bay County marine life
Bay Virtual School celebrates class of 2022.
Bay Virtual High School celebrates class of 2022
In Panama City, Palm Bay Preparatory Academy seniors walked across the stage and accepted their...
Palm Bay Prep Academy 2022 seniors graduate
Tuesday, what usually would be a routine part of the job at the Panama City Paper Mill, was...
Number two paper machine at Panama City Paper Mill makes last reel of paper