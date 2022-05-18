Semi-truck fire on I-10 in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A semi-truck caught fire on Interstate 10 on Tuesday in Washington County, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

It happened at the 105-mile post eastbound on I-10. Troopers say the driver of the semi-truck pulled over due to smoke coming from the hood. When the driver stopped, the cab of the vehicle became fully engulfed. FHP officials say the driver and a dog escaped with no injuries.

Both eastbound lanes are blocked, and eastbound traffic has been detoured off the 104- mile post exit. The fire was extinguished by Washington Fire Rescue, and Holmes Fire Rescue. Also assisted by FDOT, and Washington Sheriff Department.

