Advertisement

Semi-truck fire on I-10 in Washington County

Semi-truck fire on I-10.
Semi-truck fire on I-10.(Florida Highway Patrol)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 7:10 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A semi-truck caught fire on Interstate 10 on Tuesday in Washington County, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

It happened at the 105-mile post eastbound on I-10. Troopers say the driver of the semi-truck pulled over due to smoke coming from the hood. When the driver stopped, the cab of the vehicle became fully engulfed. FHP officials say the driver and a dog escaped with no injuries.

Both eastbound lanes are blocked, and eastbound traffic has been detoured off the 104- mile post exit. The fire was extinguished by Washington Fire Rescue, and Holmes Fire Rescue. Also assisted by FDOT, and Washington Sheriff Department.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash
Victim in Panama City fatal crash identified
The city will be adding an Academy Sports + Outdoors, and a Fazoli’s restaurant among other...
Academy Sports + Outdoors and Fazoli’s coming to Panama City
Two suspects are in custody after a string of car burglaries.
Two suspects in custody after a string of car burglaries
After Hurricane Michael damage more than three years ago, The Panama City Mall hasn't had much...
Locals still waiting for building updates at the Panama City Mall
If you're traveling in Panama City you'll need to avoid the intersection of 23rd Street and...
One dead, two injured in two-vehicle crash in Bay County

Latest News

The heat and humidity continue this week.
Tuesday Evening Forecast
The heat and humidity continue this week.
Tuesday Evening Forecast
DFSPD posted to Facebook Monday with a title in all capital letters reading “FIGHT CLUBS MAY...
DeFuniak Springs Police address teen ‘fight clubs’
North Bay Haven senior talks about working hard to stay "uncomfortable"
Alex Wilson is this week's Student Athlete of the Week