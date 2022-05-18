Advertisement

Single mother of two looking for a kidney donor after genetic mutation causes disease

Miramar Beach Resident Maria Burke and her dog.
Miramar Beach Resident Maria Burke and her dog.(WJHG)
By Sayona Khandwalla
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Miramar Beach Resident Maria Burke is a single mother of two. She loves gardening, playing with her dog, and spending time with her family. Maria said she also used to be a runner, but that’s something she can’t do today.

“I have Polycystic Kidney Disease, which I inherited from my father who passed away from it,” Burke said.

This disease causes clusters of cysts on the kidneys. Last year things took a turn for Maria.

“I have a genetic mutation of the disease, so my kidneys have gone from 75 percent function to 15 percent function between the two kidneys,” Burke said.

Now, she needs a new kidney and the waiting list for a donor is about five to seven years.

“That’s why I’m seeking a living donor. There’s a couple of good things with having a living donor, as far as the organ itself, lives 45 percent longer in your body,” Burke said.

Since her family lives in Sweden, Maria said it’s hard to make that transition. Four of her friends tried to donate their kidneys, but they weren’t a match for her A positive blood type.

Maria said her sister also has the disease, but she doesn’t have the same genetic mutation as her.

If you’d like to help, click on this link or call Maria at (850) 225-1648.

