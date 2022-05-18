St. Joe Company releases statement about Lake Powell

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - NewsChannel 7 reached out to the St. Joe Company regarding residential concerns and the FDEP investigation of one of their construction sites.

Residents said that runoff from the site went into the lake.

The St. Joe Company responded with the following statement:

“The St. Joe Company takes great pride in the quality of our developments and the interaction with the natural environment. We have a long-standing history of compliance and a strong commitment to environmental stewardship.

Upon notice of the off-site disturbances, we began taking corrective action. We discussed our concerns with the independent site contractor that is performing the work for this project and emphasized the importance of immediately correcting the problems. We met on site with an environmental consultant, the site contractor, and FDEP to review the corrective actions. The environmental consultant is performing daily stormwater and SWPP/NPDES inspections and water quality testing.

We are committed to completing the corrective actions recommended by FDEP as quickly as possible and continue to monitor the performance of the independent contractors performing the work.”

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.