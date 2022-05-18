This week’s 850Strong Student of the Week is...

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This week’s 850Strong Student of the Week goes to a Mosley High School student who is not only headed to the Naval Academy in a few weeks but is also quite the standout athlete.

Alex Fulton is a senior MCJROTC cadet.

Outside of ROTC, he says his passion would definitely have to be swimming and diving.

For the last ten years, Fulton has been doing water sports. Something he credits his parents for introducing him to.

If he’s not swimming and diving for his school or recreationally, you can pretty much find him at the beach doing something in the water.

”Also I like to go to the beach and skim and surf a lot. That is probably my go-to thing on the weekend. Watersports would be the general answer,” Fulton said.

Alex will be swimming his way into the Naval Academy in just a few weeks. He has hopes to become a nuclear engineer and ultimately serve his country in the United States Navy as an officer.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.