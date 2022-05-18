Advertisement

This week’s 850Strong Student of the Week is...

By Tony Reese
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 8:01 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This week’s 850Strong Student of the Week goes to a Mosley High School student who is not only headed to the Naval Academy in a few weeks but is also quite the standout athlete.

Alex Fulton is a senior MCJROTC cadet.

Outside of ROTC, he says his passion would definitely have to be swimming and diving.

For the last ten years, Fulton has been doing water sports. Something he credits his parents for introducing him to.

If he’s not swimming and diving for his school or recreationally, you can pretty much find him at the beach doing something in the water.

”Also I like to go to the beach and skim and surf a lot. That is probably my go-to thing on the weekend. Watersports would be the general answer,” Fulton said.

Alex will be swimming his way into the Naval Academy in just a few weeks. He has hopes to become a nuclear engineer and ultimately serve his country in the United States Navy as an officer.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After Hurricane Michael damage more than three years ago, The Panama City Mall hasn't had much...
Locals still waiting for building updates at the Panama City Mall
Fatal Crash
Victim in Panama City fatal crash identified
Tuesday, what usually would be a routine part of the job at the Panama City Paper Mill, was...
Number two paper machine at Panama City Paper Mill makes last reel of paper
DFSPD posted to Facebook Monday with a title in all capital letters reading “FIGHT CLUBS MAY...
DeFuniak Springs Police address teen ‘fight clubs’
Semi-truck fire on I-10.
Semi-truck fire on I-10 in Washington County

Latest News

Dance Life Dance Studios Sip n' Stretch
Dance Life Dance Studio Invites You Out for a Relaxing Evening
850STRONG Student of the Week Alex Futon
850STRONG Student of the Week Alex Futon
The whole NewsChannel 7 Today team was styled for this Wear it Wednesday.
Wear it Wednesday styled by local stylists at Dillard’s Pier Park
Wear It Wednesday with Local Stylists
Wear It Wednesday with Local Stylists