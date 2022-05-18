Tuesday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a warm & humid night tonight in the panhandle w/lows in the 60s (inland) and low 70s at the coast. On Wednesday expect less rain and more heat w/highs in the mid 80s at the coast and low to mid 90s inland. Skies will be sunny and winds will be SW at 5-10 mph. The sunny and dry weather continues through Thursday w/small rain chances Friday. By the weekend rain chances increase to 70% and those rain chances remain elevated into next week. As a result of the better rain chances and clouds expect highs in the 80s this weekend.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.