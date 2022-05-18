Advertisement

Tuesday Evening Forecast

The heat is on in the panhandle
By Chris Smith
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a warm & humid night tonight in the panhandle w/lows in the 60s (inland) and low 70s at the coast. On Wednesday expect less rain and more heat w/highs in the mid 80s at the coast and low to mid 90s inland. Skies will be sunny and winds will be SW at 5-10 mph. The sunny and dry weather continues through Thursday w/small rain chances Friday. By the weekend rain chances increase to 70% and those rain chances remain elevated into next week. As a result of the better rain chances and clouds expect highs in the 80s this weekend.

