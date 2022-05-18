Wear it Wednesday styled by local stylists at Dillard’s Pier Park

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Big box stores like Dillard’s offer tons of men’s and women’s clothing options, but the local stylists have a true connection with the customers.

At Dillard’s Pier Park, you can make an appointment with a stylist for all of the clothing help you need. You can call (850) 234-2417 to schedule.

Maria Cantrell styled Sam and Jessica this Wear it Wednesday, and Justin Adams styled Ryan and Alex.

To learn more details about the viewer-voted winning outfits for the NewsChannel 7 Today team, you can watch the full segment above.

