Wednesday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Wednesday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on radar despite a bank of clouds in our skies from our weak frontal boundary overhead. We’ll be rain free today, but it’ll take some time this morning to get rid of the clouds and some patchy fog.

The front has only dropped dew points inland into the sticky 60s, while the coast is waking up very humid with dew points in the 70s. Most will head out the door with a warm and humid feel as actual temperatures get started in the 70s. Be sure to dress comfortably for a toasty day ahead! Highs today easily reach the 90s inland to upper 80s on the beaches. Those around the bays will have a decent chance at topping the 90s.

Let’s take it easy if doing any strenuous activities outdoors this afternoon. Find shade, take breaks, and drink plenty of water today and tomorrow as well.

High pressure builds into the region today and tomorrow behind the front. That will further suppress rain chances for the midweek. Rain chances pick back up toward the end of the week and weekend as the ridge of high pressure slides out east.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly sunny skies with hot temperatures in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Your 7 Day Forecast has us heating up through the midweek with the return of rain chances for the end of the week and weekend.

