Arnold high School 2022 seniors graduate

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - In Panama City Beach, Arnold High School seniors walked across the stage and accepted their diplomas Wednesday evening.

The graduating class took to Gavlak Field alongside district officials for their special night. Principal Britt Smith said more than seven million dollars in college scholarships were received among all the seniors. Smith even said one Ukrainian senior is graduating despite worrying about friends and family back in Ukraine. He said between Hurricane Michael and the pandemic, this graduating class has overcome many adversities.

Congratulations to the graduates of Arnold High School.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.