Deputies: Beware of jury duty scam

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Authorities want you to know of a scam going around our area.

Bay County Sheriff’s Deputies say they received a complaint about a phone call a local woman received. She says the person on the phone identified himself as a deputy with the sheriff’s office. The woman says the scammer told her she had missed jury duty and there was a warrant out for her arrest. The scammer then told her that if she paid him with gift cards.

The woman says she hung up right away.

Sheriff Tommy Ford says a deputy from the sheriff’s office will never call someone to tell them about a warrant and pressure them to buy gift cards to avoid arrest.

They say sometimes the scammer will find out the name of a real deputy and use it. Deputies say if you are unsure, hang up and call the sheriff’s office to see if the call is legitimate.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.