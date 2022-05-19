Advertisement

Deputies: Beware of jury duty scam

A "jury duty" scam has been reported in our area. Authorities say they will never tell someone...
A "jury duty" scam has been reported in our area. Authorities say they will never tell someone to pay off a warrant with gift cards.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Authorities want you to know of a scam going around our area.

Bay County Sheriff’s Deputies say they received a complaint about a phone call a local woman received. She says the person on the phone identified himself as a deputy with the sheriff’s office. The woman says the scammer told her she had missed jury duty and there was a warrant out for her arrest. The scammer then told her that if she paid him with gift cards.

The woman says she hung up right away.

Sheriff Tommy Ford says a deputy from the sheriff’s office will never call someone to tell them about a warrant and pressure them to buy gift cards to avoid arrest.

They say sometimes the scammer will find out the name of a real deputy and use it. Deputies say if you are unsure, hang up and call the sheriff’s office to see if the call is legitimate.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tuesday, what usually would be a routine part of the job at the Panama City Paper Mill, was...
Number two paper machine at Panama City Paper Mill makes last reel of paper
Emergency crews responded to the scene today.
Traffic crash shuts down parts of I-10 near Mossy Head
Barrett Golden, 2, shocked his mom when he used the DoorDash app on her phone to order 31...
Toddler orders 31 cheeseburgers using mom’s phone
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
3rd newborn surrendered to same Safe Haven Baby Box in 5 weeks
Residents said runoff from a St. Joe Company construction site across the lake has tainted the...
St. Joe Company releases statement about Lake Powell

Latest News

Julie Hilton, a local woman of countless achievements, is making her mark here at Gulf Coast...
GCSC receives $2.5 million donation, largest gift in its history
Visit South Walton Visitors Center.
Walton County’s tourism rates in 2021 brings in billions of dollars for the economy
Watch out for computer scams! That advice and more from Paul Vecker, our crime and safety...
Beware of Computer Scams
Susan Granberg teaches world history at Merritt Brown.
Golden Apple Award Winner Susan Granberg