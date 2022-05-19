Advertisement

Golden Apple Award Winner Susan Granberg

By Alex Joyce
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This week’s Golden Apple Award winner is an 8th-grade teacher at Merritt Brown Middle School.

Susan Granberg teaches world history at Merritt Brown. Setting up clubs and field trips are her favorite part because it’s the things kids will remember.

Susan says the award means a lot, but it’s her kids that make it special.

“I have wonderful students that give me a lot,” Granberg said. “I really think that this award is an award to them because they’re just incredible.”

Ms. Granberg says if anyone wants to be a teacher, it’s a great job.

