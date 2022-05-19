Newly reconstructed Bay County Water Treatment Plant set to open to employees after nearly four years

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Hurricane season is quickly approaching and for the workers of the Bay County Water Treatment Plant, it’s a reminder of the destruction that came from Hurricane Michael.

“Windows were blown out, the roof was completely ripped off of the building, electrical damage, and the doors were in bad shape,” County Director of Utility Services Bobby Gibbs said.

Gibbs said crews have been working from “cramped” construction trailers since. He said three to five people were working at a time in those small trailers.

“This is how they’re doing it now,” said Gibbs.

But over the past four years, reconstruction has taken the treatment plant from crumbed rubble to a brand new building.

“The building is secure, the people that are going to be operating it are secure. It’s just an all-around better operation for us,” said Gibbs.

The building is so secure that Gibbs said it can now withstand a category five hurricane.

“We hardened the windows, we hardened the doors, we removed the walls and poured concrete in them to strengthen the structure itself, and then we added a safe room if you will for the operational staff,” said Gibbs.

But Gibbs said there’s a reason why it took nearly four years to complete.

“First of all, we had to figure out what we wanted to do. Can this building be saved and what do we need to do?” said Gibbs.

Being that the treatment plant was built in the 1960′s, Gibbs said it was given the Water Landmark Award from the American Waterworks Association.

“So we wanted to salvage the building. It took a while to figure out, ‘okay how do we do that?’ We hired an engineering team to come in and look at it. We had to do some design work. That took us almost a year and a half to come up with a design, then do the procurement process. It just took this long to get to this point. The construction has been going on for almost a year,” said Gibbs.

Gibbs says the new building expanded from 1,800 square feet to approximately 4,000 square feet.

“This treatment facility is where all the water for Bay County is produced right here at this plant,” said Gibbs.

Gibbs said Water treatment employees will be able to move into the newly reconstructed operations buildings in a few weeks, just in time for this year’s hurricane season.

“June 1st is hurricane season. The staff is getting ready for it now. Having the staff out of the trailers before hurricane season we’re looking forward to it,” said Gibbs.

With hurricane season right around the corner, Gibbs said you can trust treatment operations to continue in a safe and secure manner.

