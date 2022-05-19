NewsChannel 7 Today team hits the ground running for their Summer Shape-Up

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The NewsChannel 7 Today team has officially begun their Summer Shape-Up with Alchemy Extreme Fat Loss and Recomposition.

Coach JT, a personal development coach, joined the team in-studio to talk about what the program is and the best ways to get your mind right for it.

He said it all starts with your mindset. He suggests you need to have a desire to change, identify your WHY for wanting to change, remind yourself it’s NOT all or nothing and perfection is unnecessary and impossible, and evaluate your circle and change it if you have to.

You also need to prepare for the Alchemy program itself and get ready to go! He suggests you read or listen to and review all the material in the program, get your journal together by printing and organizing anything you want, including your macro sheet you’ll need to track your personalized macros, decide where you’ll work out and make your schedule, order any supplements and supplies, grocery shop from your food list, start your fast, then BEGIN!

For all tips and tricks for getting started on a fitness journey, you can hear more from Coach JT attached to this article.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.