Advertisement

Retailers warn of Visa, Mastercard fee hike

This Aug. 11, 2019, file photo shows a Visa logo on a credit card in New Orleans. Payment...
This Aug. 11, 2019, file photo shows a Visa logo on a credit card in New Orleans. Payment processing giant Visa's profits rose 21% in the first three months of the year fueled by a large jump in spending on the company's namesake credit and debit card network. The San Francisco-based company reported Tuesday, April 26, 2022, that it earned $3.65 billion, or $1.70 a share, in its fiscal second quarter that ended March 31.(AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)
By CNN
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Businesses are blaming credit and debit cards for higher prices at some stores.

Credit card giants Visa and Mastercard raised their interchange rates, also called swipe fees, last month.

Merchants pay the fees to banks and credit card companies for transactions made with credit or debit cards.

The fees are not a flat rate, but vary on several factors including the retailer, type of card and transaction size.

Some retailers say the increased fees will force them to raise prices on consumers or stop accepting certain credit cards.

Visa and Mastercard claim the fees help pay for reward programs and banking services, and to guarantee payment in case of customer overdraft or fraud.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tuesday, what usually would be a routine part of the job at the Panama City Paper Mill, was...
Number two paper machine at Panama City Paper Mill makes last reel of paper
Emergency crews responded to the scene today.
Traffic crash shuts down parts of I-10 near Mossy Head
Barrett Golden, 2, shocked his mom when he used the DoorDash app on her phone to order 31...
Toddler orders 31 cheeseburgers using mom’s phone
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
3rd newborn surrendered to same Safe Haven Baby Box in 5 weeks
Residents said runoff from a St. Joe Company construction site across the lake has tainted the...
St. Joe Company releases statement about Lake Powell

Latest News

FILE - Attorney Michael Sussmann leaves federal court in Washington, April 27, 2022. A federal...
Key witness testifies in trial tied to Trump-Russia probe
After Russian forces pulled back from Kharkiv, Ukraine's military said they began launching...
Ukrainian troops surrendering at Mariupol registered as POWs
FILE - At left, Alabama head coach Nick Saban yells to the sideline during the first half of...
‘We’re done’: Texas A&M’s Fisher fires back at ‘narcissist’ Saban
A Montgomery County High School senior signed a letter of intent Wednesday, but not for a...
High school senior signs letter of intent, but not for sports or academics
Watch out for computer scams! That advice and more from Paul Vecker, our crime and safety...
Beware of Computer Scams