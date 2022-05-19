Thursday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be another warm and humid night in the panhandle w/lows in the 70s. Friday will again be mostly sunny, humid, and humid with highs in the 80s (coast) to near 90 (inland). Rain chances will be 30%. For the weekend ahead we will see a surge of moisture from the Gulf which will lead to better rain chances (70%). Highs will fall into the 80s w/lows in the 70s. Rainfall totals will be around 1-2″ this weekend. The weather remains unsettled into next week.

