Thursday Forecast

By Ryan Michaels
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 7:21 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Thursday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar with just a few clouds in place. Not much has changed in the forecast from yesterday.

It’s a warm and humid start again with temperatures and dew points getting the day going in the 70s. We’ll want to dress comfortably for another toasty day ahead. Highs today easily reach the 90s inland to upper 80s on the beaches. Those around the bays will have a decent chance at topping the 90s.

Let’s take it easy if doing any strenuous activities outdoors this afternoon. Find shade, take breaks, and drink plenty of water today and tomorrow as well.

High pressure is still in place for today. That will further suppress rain chances once again. We were only able to develop a couple quick showers yesterday, and it’s looking fewer even for today.

Rain chances pick back up toward the end of the week and weekend as the ridge of high pressure slides out east. A few quick storms develop by Friday afternoon.

Widely scattered, and periodic storms are expected on Saturday with some sticking around into Sunday as well.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly sunny skies with hot temperatures in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Your 7 Day Forecast has us heating up through the midweek with the return of rain chances for the end of the week and weekend.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

