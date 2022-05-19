Advertisement

Traffic crash shuts down parts of I-10 near Mossy Head

Emergency crews responded to the scene today.
Emergency crews responded to the scene today.(WAFF)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 9:23 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - (Update 9:33 p.m.) The Walton County Sheriff’s Office says I-10 is back open.

------------------------------------

(Update 9:20 p.m.) The westbound lanes of I-10 are shut down following a traffic crash with traumatic injuries near exit 70 in Mossy Head on Wednesday, according to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office.

Walton County deputies and Walton County Fire Rescue are on scene. Officials say expect traffic delays for an extended period of time.

This is a developing story. Stay with NewsChannel 7 for any updates.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tuesday, what usually would be a routine part of the job at the Panama City Paper Mill, was...
Number two paper machine at Panama City Paper Mill makes last reel of paper
After Hurricane Michael damage more than three years ago, The Panama City Mall hasn't had much...
Locals still waiting for building updates at the Panama City Mall
Fatal Crash
Victim in Panama City fatal crash identified
DFSPD posted to Facebook Monday with a title in all capital letters reading “FIGHT CLUBS MAY...
DeFuniak Springs Police address teen ‘fight clubs’
Semi-truck fire on I-10.
Semi-truck fire on I-10 in Washington County

Latest News

Drawings, paintings and sculptures are being sold at the auction.
Marianna High School holds annual art auction
Visit Panama City Beach officials said this summer’s tourism numbers are up more than 50% from...
Memorial Day weekend expected to bring high tourism numbers to PCB
Rain chances will be on the increase this weekend.
Wednesday Evening Forecast
Rain chances will be on the increase this weekend.
Wednesday Evening Forecast