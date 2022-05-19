Traffic crash shuts down parts of I-10 near Mossy Head

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - (Update 9:33 p.m.) The Walton County Sheriff’s Office says I-10 is back open.

------------------------------------

(Update 9:20 p.m.) The westbound lanes of I-10 are shut down following a traffic crash with traumatic injuries near exit 70 in Mossy Head on Wednesday, according to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office.

Walton County deputies and Walton County Fire Rescue are on scene. Officials say expect traffic delays for an extended period of time.

