Advertisement

Walton County’s tourism rates in 2021 brings in billions of dollars for the economy

Visit South Walton Visitors Center.
Visit South Walton Visitors Center.(WJHG)
By Sayona Khandwalla
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Walton County’s tourism demographics for 2021 is giving the community a positive impact. More than 47,700 jobs were supported by tourism in the area. Walton County Tourism Communications Director Matt Algarin said tourism truly is the number one economic driver.

“When you look at these numbers and you see the true impact of what that means to your neighbors and your colleagues, it’s incredible,” Algarin said.

The total economic impact for 2021 amounted to $7.1 billion. The demographics show visitors spent $1,040 every day on their trip. Algarin said residents and business owners faced a lot of uncertainty during the pandemic, but they showed true resiliency.

“To see that we could support more than 47,000 jobs in our community and put people to work is a true blessing,” Algarin said.

Officials said visitors account for 80.2 percent of all retail spending in Walton County.

The total economic impact for 2020 was $5.3 billion and 27,800 jobs were created by tourism.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tuesday, what usually would be a routine part of the job at the Panama City Paper Mill, was...
Number two paper machine at Panama City Paper Mill makes last reel of paper
Emergency crews responded to the scene today.
Traffic crash shuts down parts of I-10 near Mossy Head
Barrett Golden, 2, shocked his mom when he used the DoorDash app on her phone to order 31...
Toddler orders 31 cheeseburgers using mom’s phone
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
3rd newborn surrendered to same Safe Haven Baby Box in 5 weeks
Residents said runoff from a St. Joe Company construction site across the lake has tainted the...
St. Joe Company releases statement about Lake Powell

Latest News

Watch out for computer scams! That advice and more from Paul Vecker, our crime and safety...
Beware of Computer Scams
Susan Granberg teaches world history at Merritt Brown.
Golden Apple Award Winner Susan Granberg
CareerSource Job Fair
CareerSource Job Fair
Coach JT is helping the team through Alchemy Extreme Fat Loss and Recomposition.
NewsChannel 7 Today team hits the ground running for their Summer Shape-Up