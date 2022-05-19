Walton County’s tourism rates in 2021 brings in billions of dollars for the economy

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Walton County’s tourism demographics for 2021 is giving the community a positive impact. More than 47,700 jobs were supported by tourism in the area. Walton County Tourism Communications Director Matt Algarin said tourism truly is the number one economic driver.

“When you look at these numbers and you see the true impact of what that means to your neighbors and your colleagues, it’s incredible,” Algarin said.

The total economic impact for 2021 amounted to $7.1 billion. The demographics show visitors spent $1,040 every day on their trip. Algarin said residents and business owners faced a lot of uncertainty during the pandemic, but they showed true resiliency.

“To see that we could support more than 47,000 jobs in our community and put people to work is a true blessing,” Algarin said.

Officials said visitors account for 80.2 percent of all retail spending in Walton County.

The total economic impact for 2020 was $5.3 billion and 27,800 jobs were created by tourism.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.