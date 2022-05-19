Advertisement

Wednesday Evening Forecast

Rain chances increase by this weekend.
By Chris Smith
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Rain chances will increase this weekend, but through Friday the heat will remain the bigger story. For tonight it will be warm and humid w/some patchy fog. Lows will fall into the low to mid 70s. On Thursday skies will remain sunny with highs in the 80s at the coast and low 90s inland. Feels like temps will be near 95. The heat continues Friday with a 20% chance of storms. A surge of tropical moisture streams in from the Gulf this weekend increasing our rain chances to 70% and highs in the 80s.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

