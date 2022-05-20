Adolescent drug overdoses up in Bay County

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Teens dying from Fentanyl overdoses has become a growing problem across the country. A study published by the medical journal “JAMA” shows adolescent drug overdose deaths doubled from 2010 to 2021. That research said there were about 500 adolescent overdose deaths in the U.S. in 2010 and more than 1,100 in 2021. Here in Bay County, law enforcement officials said while our numbers don’t show it, they are still concerned.

That’s because adolescent drug overdoses are on the rise across the country and Bay County is no exception.

“It tends to be the mid-adolescents years. The 14-18, something along those lines,” HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital Pediatric Medical Director Thomas Hermann said.

Bay County EMS Captain Jessica Lundeen said it’s been an issue for high schoolers lately, than in recent years.

“They may think that they’re purchasing regular marijuana in general and they don’t realize that it could be laced with something different and that’s what’s causing some of these overdoses for that adolescent range,” said Lundeen.

Medical professionals said they also see a lot of overdose cases involving laced pills.

“Particularly taking prescription pills that aren’t their own, and prescription pills given to them by a friend. It’s very possible it’s not even medication they think they’re taking,” said Hermann.

When this happens, officials said it’s usually laced with Fentanyl.

“If they have a strong dose of medication in it and that adolescent has a lesser body weight or they don’t have the ability to metabolize the medication the way an adult would, then they’re obviously going to go unresponsive quicker,” said Lundeen.

Both officials said the increase in overdoses isn’t because more teens are using drugs, it’s because drug use is becoming more dangerous.

“They don’t realize what they’re ingesting, or what they think they’re ingesting. It might be marijuana, but if it has fentanyl associated with it, or meth with fentanyl with it, or heroin with fentanyl in it, it’s causing a great deal of problems because it’s so strong,” said Lundeen.

That’s why educating the youth is what these professionals hope to do to prevent anymore adolescent overdoses.

Lundeen said out of the 274 calls for illness overdoses they’ve received year to date, she can’t say how many of those, if any, resulted in death. Hermann said out of all their cases, there’s been no adolescent drug overdose deaths at the hospital in several years.

Bay County Sheriff officials also said there have been no juvenile deaths due to opioids in the last six months, but they said they can’t recall any overdose deaths from opioids by a juvenile ever.

