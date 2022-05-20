Advertisement

Bay Haven Charter Kidcam

1st graders welcomed Chris Smith
1st graders at Bay Haven Academy
1st graders at Bay Haven Academy(WJHG)
By Chris Smith
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 7:08 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Our own Chris Smith spoke to the 1st graders at Bay Haven Charter today. The last day for the kids is coming up on Monday so they were in good spirits and were excited to talk all things weather with Chris. Chris talked to the kids about the water cycle and had a brand new experiment where he made a cloud for the kids.

Thanks for your hospitality!

