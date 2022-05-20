Bay High School 2022 seniors graduate

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - In Panama City, Bay High School seniors walked across the stage and into their next phase of life this evening.

The graduating class of 2022 gathered in Tommy Oliver Stadium alongside district officials for their special night. Students wore special red, white, and blue tassels to honor their loved ones who currently or previously served in the military. Principal Billy May also gave a special shout out to seniors who will be enlisting after graduation.

Valedictorian Sarah Stewart says between Hurricane Michael and the pandemic, this graduating class has overcome many adversities to be here today.

Congratulations to the graduates of Bay High School.

