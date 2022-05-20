Advertisement

Big River Honey coming to Endeavor Property in Jackson County

By Ramsey Romero
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 8:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Tupelo honey is a southern favorite, and a honey processor and harvester -- Big River Honey -- is coming to Jackson County.

“So, they produce tupelo honey, raw tupelo honey, as well as other products you can create from honey like skin care products, etc.,” Vice President of Business Development Zach Gilmore said.

The company is originally from Wewahitchka, but will be making its way to Jackson County soon.

Big River Honey will be renting a building on the Endeavor Property from the county, and officials hope this will spur even more growth on the property.

“What we’re really excited about is they’re going to be the first place besides the autism center to be located out here on the north campus of Endeavor,” Gilmore said.

Since the building will need to be repaired before Big River Honey makes the move, Officials say they hope this will create a domino effect of more buildings on the property being repaired.

“It’s really making the county have to move forward with some of the repairs on the buildings around here,” Gilmore said.

Soon enough, the Endeavor Property will be buzzing with a new business.

It’s unknown when Big River Honey will get to work in Jackson County, but we’re told the county is out for bid on roof repairs to their building.

