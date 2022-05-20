Friday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Friday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on radar but we do have some low level clouds passing through this morning and a small chance you’ll see some patchy fog. Neither of which will slow your morning commute down.

Temperatures are starting out warm and humid in the 70s for the coast with some upper 60s inland. Dress comfortably for another toasty and summery day ahead in NWFL. Temperatures warm quickly into the 80s by mid morning and mid to upper 80s for lunch today. We’ll see highs once again returning to the upper 80s to low 90s across the Panhandle this afternoon. Heat indices will span the lower 90s on the coast to mid 90s inland.

As we reach the midday, however, rain chances will move in from the Gulf. Scattered showers are anticipated to develop in the warm and moist southerly flow we have from the Gulf today. They’ll be hit or miss, and quick hitters at that, maybe only lasting about a half hour for thsoe that catch one. But due to the high concentration of moisture in our atmosphere, anyone who does catch a shower could catch a heavy downpour.

This pattern will continue into the weekend as well, except we are expecting a higher number of showers or thunderstorms to develop. Some storms could strengthen and become strong or slightly severe. Due to the moisture rich environment, if you get a storm it could amount to an inch or two of rain accumulation, more than one may lead toward several inches of rain.

Bottom Line...

For today, partly sunny skies with a few showers or thunderstorms developing into the midday and afternoon. Highs today top out in the upper 80s on the coast to low 90s inland. Your 7 Day Forecast has us with an unsettled setup into the weekend, but it shouldn’t be a complete washout all day long.

