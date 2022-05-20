Advertisement

Holmes claims first state title in program history

By Julia Daniels
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 12:01 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Thursday night, the Holmes baseball team faced Bozeman in the 1A baseball state championship.

This matchup marked the first title game with area teams taking on one another.

Headed into this one, the Bucks were the top seed sitting at 25-4. The 25th win coming on Wednesday after they took down Dixie in the 1A State Semifinal, advancing to the finals, something the program had never done.

Holmes, the two seed headed into the final, at 23-7, defeating Fort White on Wednesday in their 1A State Semifinal.

At the end of seven, it was Holmes who claimed the title, scoring runs in the third and seventh, alongside 10 strikeouts from Holmes ace, Colby Jones.

“He’s a competitor,” said Holmes head coach, Jeromy Powell. “He’s one of the smartest baseball players I’ve ever coached and one of the harder working guys. Situationally, you can’t beat him mentally because that gives because that dude is that good. You saw him tonight. My hats off to Coach Patton and Bozeman. They’ve been great all year, and I told the guys coming in. I said, ‘Look guys, the pressure is not on us. They’re the number one team. I just want you guys to go out there and have fun because regardless, at this point, win or lose, the game, we’ve already won.”

“I couldn’t do it without the guys behind me,” said Jones. “Tucker came up with a big hit right there to make it 3-0. These dudes played their butts off for me. I couldn’t ask for a better group of.”

For the Bucks, it was a historic season in itself making it further in the playoffs than ever before.

“I’m just hurting for these boys,” said Bozeman head coach, Jeff Patton. “They put a lot of work in. Weight-room. Fall. Summer. Spring. Four years. We’ve got eight seniors that have done everything I’ve asked, just worked hard. I’m super proud of them. It didn’t work out for us tonight, but that’s life. These kids will bounce back. They’re resilient.”

