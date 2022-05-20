House fire leaves one injured

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A house fire at a home in Bay County left one person injured.

NewsChannel 7′s Alex Joyce was on the scene. Chief Gilmore of the Bay County Emergency Services said they received a call about the fire at around 4 a.m. Friday morning. He said crews were able to put out the fire in less than 15 minutes.

We’re told one person was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

