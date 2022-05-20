Invest in swim safety to save your life this summer

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Knowing how to swim could be the difference between life and death, especially in the Panhandle.

The Aquatic Center at Frank Brown Park in Panama City Beach is offering summer swimming lessons to people of all ages.

One mother at the park explained why starting your kids in swim lessons early on is so important.

“As soon as the age is there, let them start taking swim lessons so they’re comfortable with the water and they’re not afraid of it,” Cindy Daniel, mother of two, said.

Aquatics Manager for Panama City Beach Marydale Moore also said swim lessons will teach your child awareness, muscle memory, and habits.

“You’re learning survival skills at that point,” Moore said. “You’re learning how to use your reflexes and roll onto your back. You’re learning how to recognize the side of the pool, grab the pool, and effectively pull yourself out of the pool.”

Swim safety isn’t just for the water, though.

Moore said having a meeting spot before jumping in could come in handy.

“We teach that either place, wherever you go to swim, parents need to establish a safety spot,” Moore said. “If there’s thunder or lightning, or if the pool is cleared, or if there’s an emergency on the sand, the family can then all meet together in that same spot.”

The Aquatic Center’s summer swimming lessons will start May 30th.

The cost of lessons depends on how many you choose to take a week.

Moore said the average person pays around $128 for eight lessons or pay $196 for 12 lessons.

The first package would usually be twice a week for four weeks and the second package would be three times a week for four weeks.

Moore said lessons are small and focus on the individual’s skill set.

To register for lessons call the Aquatic Center at 850-236-2205.

