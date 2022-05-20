Advertisement

Local teacher retires after 40 years of educating young minds

By Sam Martello
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Spending years in education is no easy feat, but Jimmy Boss, a teacher at St. John Catholic Academy has done it for 40 years with a smile on his face.

Mr. Boss has spent his entire 40 years teaching at St. John. He has taught 5th-grade religion, middle school religion and social studies, and serves as the 8th-grade homeroom teacher.

“Oh I am grateful, more than anything I am very grateful,” Mr. Boss said. “I’m grateful to God for his mercy. I’m grateful for all of the people I’ve worked with. I have worked with so many great people and they’ve been such a help.”

Help is what Mr. Boss has given to so many students.

“We prayed really hard to make a difference here in the community,” Mr. Boss said. “To kind of be a refugee, a haven for kids to come in to receive the love of God and the love of others. We tried really hard to do that. I think there are some cases we succeeded.”

His legacy and joyfulness hope to have an impact for years to come.

“Hopefully it’s been a positive one,” Mr. Boss said. “I have really enjoyed working with the kids. There were a lot of funny things that have happened through the years. That’s good sometimes I think in a class. You have to bring a sense of humor with you.”

It’s humor that has gotten him through the tough times.

“The part I don’t like about teaching? It’s called computers! But that’s ok,” Mr. Boss said.

Those hard parts of teaching didn’t go unnoticed. Staff and administration at St. John’s wanted to honor Mr. Boss in a special way.

“I’m amazed at the bench, I really am,” Mr. Boss said. “I’m very grateful to my colleagues. I never thought I’d get a bench or something with my name on it. It’s really terrific.”

Now Mr. Boss plans to enjoy retirement with what he needs most.

“Recovery!” Mr. Boss said.

Actually, by traveling more, going to church in the mornings instead of just on Sunday, and doing things he’s been putting off.

“I want to read things that are not schoolbooks,” Mr. Boss said. “That would be terrific. I have stacks of books at home that I say, ‘when I retire, I’ll look at that I’m going to read that.’”

After 40 years of teaching Mr. Boss has all the time he needs to check whatever is next off his bucket list.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tuesday, what usually would be a routine part of the job at the Panama City Paper Mill, was...
Number two paper machine at Panama City Paper Mill makes last reel of paper
Emergency crews responded to the scene today.
Traffic crash shuts down parts of I-10 near Mossy Head
Barrett Golden, 2, shocked his mom when he used the DoorDash app on her phone to order 31...
Toddler orders 31 cheeseburgers using mom’s phone
Bay District Schools
Bay District School seniors not walking in graduation have options
Residents said runoff from a St. Joe Company construction site across the lake has tainted the...
St. Joe Company releases statement about Lake Powell

Latest News

Teens dying from Fentanyl overdoses has become a growing problem across the country. A study...
Adolescent drug overdoses up in Bay County
Spending years in education is no easy feat, but Jimmy Boss, a teacher at St. John Catholic...
Local teacher retires after 40 years of educating young minds
Adolescent drug overdoses are on the rise across the country and Bay County is no exception.
Adolescent drug overdoses up in Bay County
Mulit-vehicle crash on I-10
Fort Walton Beach woman killed in Multi-vehicle crash on I-10 in Holmes Co.
In Panama City, Bay High School seniors walked across the stage and into their next phase of...
Bay High School 2022 seniors graduate