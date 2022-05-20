Local teacher retires after 40 years of educating young minds

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Spending years in education is no easy feat, but Jimmy Boss, a teacher at St. John Catholic Academy has done it for 40 years with a smile on his face.

Mr. Boss has spent his entire 40 years teaching at St. John. He has taught 5th-grade religion, middle school religion and social studies, and serves as the 8th-grade homeroom teacher.

“Oh I am grateful, more than anything I am very grateful,” Mr. Boss said. “I’m grateful to God for his mercy. I’m grateful for all of the people I’ve worked with. I have worked with so many great people and they’ve been such a help.”

Help is what Mr. Boss has given to so many students.

“We prayed really hard to make a difference here in the community,” Mr. Boss said. “To kind of be a refugee, a haven for kids to come in to receive the love of God and the love of others. We tried really hard to do that. I think there are some cases we succeeded.”

His legacy and joyfulness hope to have an impact for years to come.

“Hopefully it’s been a positive one,” Mr. Boss said. “I have really enjoyed working with the kids. There were a lot of funny things that have happened through the years. That’s good sometimes I think in a class. You have to bring a sense of humor with you.”

It’s humor that has gotten him through the tough times.

“The part I don’t like about teaching? It’s called computers! But that’s ok,” Mr. Boss said.

Those hard parts of teaching didn’t go unnoticed. Staff and administration at St. John’s wanted to honor Mr. Boss in a special way.

“I’m amazed at the bench, I really am,” Mr. Boss said. “I’m very grateful to my colleagues. I never thought I’d get a bench or something with my name on it. It’s really terrific.”

Now Mr. Boss plans to enjoy retirement with what he needs most.

“Recovery!” Mr. Boss said.

Actually, by traveling more, going to church in the mornings instead of just on Sunday, and doing things he’s been putting off.

“I want to read things that are not schoolbooks,” Mr. Boss said. “That would be terrific. I have stacks of books at home that I say, ‘when I retire, I’ll look at that I’m going to read that.’”

After 40 years of teaching Mr. Boss has all the time he needs to check whatever is next off his bucket list.

