NSWC Panama City holds 2022 Technical Director’s Cup

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Naval Surface Warfare Center Panama City Division (NSWC PCD) held its annual Technical Director’s Cup on Friday.

The competition challenged three technical departments in the NSWC PCD, to build robots that can navigate on land and water. Director’s Cup Lead Dr. Patrick Walters said men and women have been working on these “vehicles” for a year.

“It’s important for the command because it helps us train our young engineers and provides an opportunity to learn these skills at a lower risk environment,” Walters said.

The teams consist of new professionals with less than five years of experience in the workforce. Officials said the competition provides an opportunity to enhance their skills, such as critical thinking, developing, and test evaluation efforts for the Navy.

“Their ability to prove themselves so they can go work on other projects that benefit the command and continue our mission here,” Walters said.

The event also included lunch from the Navy Ball Committee and raffle drawings to win prizes.

